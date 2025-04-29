CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

CB Financial Services stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.36. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on CBFV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Swiatek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,555.88. This represents a 17.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CB Financial Services

(Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.