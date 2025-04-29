Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Celestica from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

NYSE CLS opened at $87.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. Celestica has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,278.08. The trade was a 42.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,170,944.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,608,649.66. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Celestica by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

