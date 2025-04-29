Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as high as C$2.59. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Ceres Global Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.93. The stock has a market cap of C$50.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.22.
About Ceres Global
Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.
