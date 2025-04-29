Chinese Stocks To Watch Now – April 27th

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, and China SXT Pharmaceuticals are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL stock traded up $6.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.83. 1,133,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.68. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 208.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD stock traded down $12.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,062.52. 165,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,160.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,245.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.11. 1,466,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,179. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.73. 880,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,420. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average is $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 37,963,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,105. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

