Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$12.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Securities upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Copp purchased 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,197.60. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$18.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$14.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$505.18 million, a PE ratio of -30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

