Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.82. Clearside Biomedical shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 43,485 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLSD. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Featured Stories

