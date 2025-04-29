Codexis (CDXS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. Codexis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 71.56% and a negative net margin of 96.35%. The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Codexis Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $193.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.35.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

