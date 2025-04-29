Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $79,797,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,299,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 16,472.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 819,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 814,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cognex by 903.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 731,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after acquiring an additional 658,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

