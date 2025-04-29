Colliers International Group (CIGI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $117.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.08. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $100.86 and a one year high of $156.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIGI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $167.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.