Colliers International Group (CIGI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $117.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.08. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $100.86 and a one year high of $156.96.
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.
