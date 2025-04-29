Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the March 31st total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Color Star Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Color Star Technology stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 3.45% of Color Star Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Color Star Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADD opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Color Star Technology has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

