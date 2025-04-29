Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.51. 3,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

