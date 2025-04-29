Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) versus Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Head to Head Survey

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Commercial Vehicle Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.07 million 43.34 -$149.33 million ($2.86) -2.51 Commercial Vehicle Group $723.36 million 0.04 $49.41 million ($0.83) -1.10

Commercial Vehicle Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commercial Vehicle Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -2,018.56% -78.71% -66.33% Commercial Vehicle Group 3.98% 5.17% 1.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aeva Technologies and Commercial Vehicle Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.14, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 996.49%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than Aeva Technologies.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Aeva Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology. It offers Aeries II, a 4D LiDAR solution that consist of 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive grade production across passenger car, trucking, and mobility applications; and Atlas, a FMCW 4D LiDAR with simultaneous velocity and range detection for the automotive market. The company's products are also used in industrial automation, consumer device, and security market applications. Aeva Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation. It offers vehicle seats and seating systems, such as static, mechanical, and air suspension seats, as well as office seating products under KAB Seating, National Seating, Bostrom Seating, and Stratos brands. The company also provides thermoformed, injection molded, reaction injection molded, and decorated/hydrographic finished products; vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués; instrument panels; plastics decorating and finishing products; cab structures; and cab interiors, including armrests, grab handles, storage systems, floor coverings and mats, sleeper bunks, headliners, wall panels, and privacy curtains under the AdvancTEK brand. In addition, it offers high and low voltage electrical wire harness assemblies function as the primary electric current carrying devices used in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial and other vehicles; and panel assemblies. Further, the company provides mirrors, wipers, and wiper systems under Bostrom, Moto Mirror, Sprague Devices, and RoadWatch brands; integrated and electro-mechanical assemblies, and cabinets. It offers its products and systems for the truck, power sports, bus, construction, mining, automotive, agricultural, mining, rail, marine, power generation, e-commerce, warehouse integration, transportation, military/defense, industrial, municipal, off-road recreational, and specialty vehicle markets. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

