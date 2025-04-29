Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $274.85 million for the quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $299.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.77 million. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2922 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

BVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.