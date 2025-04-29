Comparing Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) & United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of United Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and United Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $254.65 million 2.75 $53.41 million $2.14 12.06 United Bancorp $29.26 million 2.63 $7.40 million $1.27 10.15

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 15.49% 12.03% 0.85% United Bancorp 16.83% 11.73% 0.90%

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats United Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending activities, such as commercial, commercial and residential mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans; and other products and services comprising debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management services, full-service ATMs, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange, and wire transfers. In addition, it offers wealth management products and services that include non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody and general consultation, and planning services. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

