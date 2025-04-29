Comparing Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) & Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Powerfleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Powerfleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Powerfleet and Napco Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerfleet N/A N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies 25.94% 27.65% 23.74%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Powerfleet has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Powerfleet and Napco Security Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerfleet $133.74 million 5.09 -$3.50 million N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies $186.53 million 4.45 $49.82 million $1.30 17.52

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Powerfleet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Powerfleet and Napco Security Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerfleet 0 0 4 0 3.00 Napco Security Technologies 0 4 3 0 2.43

Powerfleet presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 139.95%. Napco Security Technologies has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.84%. Given Powerfleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Powerfleet is more favorable than Napco Security Technologies.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and various peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

