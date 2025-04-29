Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,312 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 76.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40,288 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $539.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

