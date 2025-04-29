COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMPS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CMPS

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 160.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.