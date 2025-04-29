ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $126.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.89.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $136.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.39. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $130.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

