Contrasting CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) & Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC)

CEMIG and Companhia Paranaense de Energia are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CEMIG has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CEMIG and Companhia Paranaense de Energia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $37.64 billion 0.14 $1.15 billion $0.54 3.49 Companhia Paranaense de Energia $22.65 billion 0.34 $749.00 million $0.70 10.41

Profitability

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia. CEMIG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Companhia Paranaense de Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CEMIG and Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 20.43% 20.41% 9.21% Companhia Paranaense de Energia N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CEMIG pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CEMIG is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CEMIG and Companhia Paranaense de Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 1 3 0 0 1.75 Companhia Paranaense de Energia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

CEMIG beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

