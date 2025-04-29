Contrasting Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) & ITV (OTC:ITVPY)

ITV (OTC:ITVPY – Get Free Report) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ITV and Liberty Latin America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV 0 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Latin America 0 1 2 0 2.67

Liberty Latin America has a consensus target price of $10.27, suggesting a potential upside of 83.33%. Given Liberty Latin America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than ITV.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV N/A N/A N/A Liberty Latin America -14.74% -31.59% -5.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares ITV and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.4% of ITV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of ITV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ITV has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITV and Liberty Latin America”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV $4.50 billion 0.87 $261.22 million N/A N/A Liberty Latin America $4.46 billion 0.25 -$73.60 million ($3.34) -1.68

ITV has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Latin America.

Summary

ITV beats Liberty Latin America on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters. The segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in licensing its finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts and streams various contents on its family of free-to-air TV channels; and offers television advertising services. The company also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Premium subscription services. The company was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

