Cormark Decreases Earnings Estimates for TFI International

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 25th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Veritas raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy”.

TFI International Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.