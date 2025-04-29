Cormark Decreases Earnings Estimates for TFI International

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2025

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFIFree Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 25th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Veritas raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (TSE:TFI)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.