Cormark Has Pessimistic Outlook of Mullen Group Q2 Earnings

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Mullen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 24th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

MTL has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.06.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$11.81 and a twelve month high of C$16.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Insider Activity at Mullen Group

In other news, Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,460.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,832 shares of company stock worth $37,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

