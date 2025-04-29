Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Coverage Initiated at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.40 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Corporación América Airports in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

Shares of CAAP opened at $19.81 on Monday. Corporación América Airports has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

