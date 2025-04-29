Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Couchbase by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BASE opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $925.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.85. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $173,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,366,259.10. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $274,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,456.77. This trade represents a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,658 shares of company stock valued at $709,172. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BASE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Couchbase Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

