Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Insider Will Whitehorn Purchases 1,911 Shares

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) insider Will Whitehorn acquired 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($21.28) per share, with a total value of £30,270.24 ($40,669.41).

Craneware Price Performance

Shares of CRW opened at GBX 1,750 ($23.51) on Tuesday. Craneware plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,330 ($17.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,509.20 ($33.71). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,733.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,971.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The stock has a market cap of £751.91 million, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Craneware alerts:

Craneware Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Craneware’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.62) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Craneware

Craneware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.