Critical Comparison: NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) & Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI)

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) and NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of NPK International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of NPK International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Drilling Tools International and NPK International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drilling Tools International $154.45 million 0.46 $14.75 million $0.11 18.18 NPK International $217.49 million 2.28 $14.52 million ($1.72) -3.34

Risk & Volatility

Drilling Tools International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NPK International. NPK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drilling Tools International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NPK International has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Drilling Tools International and NPK International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drilling Tools International 0 0 1 0 3.00 NPK International 0 0 1 1 3.50

Drilling Tools International presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 175.00%. NPK International has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.35%. Given Drilling Tools International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Drilling Tools International is more favorable than NPK International.

Profitability

This table compares Drilling Tools International and NPK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drilling Tools International 5.46% 15.38% 8.89% NPK International -28.47% 5.93% 4.08%

Summary

Drilling Tools International beats NPK International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NPK International

NPK International Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Industrial Solutions segment offers composite matting system rentals utilized for temporary worksite access; related site construction and services to customers in various markets, including power transmission, E&P, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries primarily in the United States and Europe; recyclable composite mats to customers worldwide; and access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, erosion control, and site restoration services. The company was formerly known as Newpark Resources, Inc. and changed its name to NPK International Inc. in December 2024. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

