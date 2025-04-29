CubeSmart (CUBE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $268.16 million for the quarter. CubeSmart has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.590 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.630 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. On average, analysts expect CubeSmart to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CUBE opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

