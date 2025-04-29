CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $4.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

CTMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 711,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 382,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 136,528 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 382,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 136,528 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,730,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $0.71 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.45. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $38.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

