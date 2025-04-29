CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,346,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.45. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $38.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.77.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

