D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX)

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, D Boral Capital upgraded Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Medicus Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDCX

Medicus Pharma Trading Up 3.5 %

MDCX stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. Medicus Pharma has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. On average, analysts anticipate that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medicus Pharma stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,457,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Medicus Pharma makes up approximately 1.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 13.43% of Medicus Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Medicus Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.