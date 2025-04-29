D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Receives $8.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

NYSE QBTS opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.88. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 49,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

