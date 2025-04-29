DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W lowered Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BC opened at $46.47 on Monday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 695.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

