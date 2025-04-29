dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Trading 2.3% Higher – What’s Next?

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.12. 265,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 186,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNTL. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, dentalcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

