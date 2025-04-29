Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TSE:CHP Earnings

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a report released on Thursday, April 24th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Desjardins also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Choice Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. Raymond James cut Choice Properties REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.
Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
