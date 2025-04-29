Desjardins Issues Positive Outlook for Aecon Group Earnings

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARE. National Bank Financial raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$31.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.90.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

TSE ARE opened at C$15.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.03 and a 1-year high of C$29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.26.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.76%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

