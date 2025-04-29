Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) vs. MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 4.66% 3.90% 0.22% MetroCity Bankshares 27.33% 15.98% 1.79%

Dividends

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and MetroCity Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 3 1 3.00 MetroCity Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.21%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and MetroCity Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $30.05 billion 1.71 $3.64 billion $1.39 18.51 MetroCity Bankshares $143.02 million 4.94 $64.50 million $2.57 10.82

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft beats MetroCity Bankshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, and Asset Management segments. The Corporate Bank segment offers cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The Investment Bank segment provides debt origination, merger and acquisitions, foreign exchange, and equity advisory and origination platform services. The Private Bank segment offers payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice products, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides banking, wealth management, other financial, and postal and parcel services; and supports in planning, managing and investing wealth, financing personal and business interests, and servicing institutional and corporate needs. The Asset Management segment offers investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; and various other services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, and asset allocation advisory to individuals and institutions. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; letters of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers online banking services, which include access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions, such as remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; and automated teller machines and telephone banking services. Further, it provides debit cards for checking customers, direct deposits, and cashier's checks; treasury management services, including wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payments services; and cash management deposit products, such as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

