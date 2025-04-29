DexCom (DXCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 0.7 %

DexCom stock opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $132.26.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $914,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DexCom stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 257.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

View Our Latest Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.