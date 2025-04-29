Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,729,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

DHIL stock opened at $128.70 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.00 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.62.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $39.12 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.00 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,214. The trade was a 5.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $205,593 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

