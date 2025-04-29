Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of DGLY opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $302,400.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.33. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Ally stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 336,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.09% of Digital Ally at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.