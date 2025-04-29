Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,900 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the March 31st total of 255,600 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,511,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPU. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 1,336.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 64,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 59,599 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,799,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

AAPU opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

