Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.82. 27,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 196,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Draganfly in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.14). Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 1,487.09% and a negative net margin of 227.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Draganfly Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Draganfly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Draganfly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Draganfly by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

