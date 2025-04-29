DTE Energy (DTE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $135.92 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

