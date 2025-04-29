DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Get DURECT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DURECT

DURECT Price Performance

DURECT stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 300.62% and a negative net margin of 198.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 138,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.