Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.

Eagle Plains Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

