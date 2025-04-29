Eastman Chemical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 6,066 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 888% compared to the average volume of 614 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $3,319,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,219,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,233,000 after buying an additional 282,458 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.2 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.