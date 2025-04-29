eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price Down 0.6% on Analyst Downgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $79.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. eBay traded as low as $66.96 and last traded at $67.41. Approximately 917,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,940,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.83.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,946.80. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,626 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in eBay by 5,091.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 139,315 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in eBay by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

