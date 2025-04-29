Eldorado Gold (EGO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $319.83 million for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

EGO stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

