Entain (LON:ENT) Trading 6.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 647.80 ($8.70) and last traded at GBX 628.20 ($8.44). Approximately 3,598,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,631,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 588.30 ($7.90).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Entain from GBX 1,035 ($13.91) to GBX 1,100 ($14.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
Entain Trading Up 6.8 %
Entain Company Profile
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.