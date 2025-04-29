Entain (LON:ENT) Trading 6.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 647.80 ($8.70) and last traded at GBX 628.20 ($8.44). Approximately 3,598,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,631,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 588.30 ($7.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Entain from GBX 1,035 ($13.91) to GBX 1,100 ($14.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 624.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 691.20. The stock has a market cap of £4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61.

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

