Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,316 Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 486,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,620,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 335,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 317,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 105,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SVOL opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $913.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

