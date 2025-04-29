Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $805,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 564.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $455.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.33. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $136.84 and a 12-month high of $206.00.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

